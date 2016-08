13:15 Reported News Briefs Av 28, 5776 , 01/09/16 Av 28, 5776 , 01/09/16 Renew building in Judea, Samaria for students' sake Member of Knesset Eli Cohen (Kulanu) called, Thursday for renewed construction in Judea and Samaria. Speaking at the beginning of a tour of the Gush Etzion bloc of Jewish communities, south of Jerusalem, Cohen explained, "The high rate of young people under the age of 18 in Judea and Samaria in general and Gush Etzion in particular indicate a need, more than ever, for the renewal of construction in Judea and Samaria."



