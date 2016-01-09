Rivlin: Be tolerant toward each other

President Reuven Rivlin opened the school year, Thursday, with students of the Psagot school in Kiryat Bialik, near Haifa.

Rivlin told the students, "This is a festive day, an important day on which we send our children to learn the basics of the alphabet so in the future, they will be the leaders of Israel." He also said, "Everyone speaks a little differently, writes differently [and] acts differently, But all of us need to get to know each other, and we all need to be tolerant towards each other."