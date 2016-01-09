Report: 'secret' nuclear exemptions for Iran

The United States and its negotiating partners agreed "in secret" to allow Iran to evade some restrictions in last year's nuclear agreement in order to meet the deadline for Teheran to start getting relief from economic sanctions, according to a report reviewed by Reuters. An anonymous White House official said there was no secrecy.

The report by David Albright, a former U.N. weapons inspector and critic of the deal is to be published on Thursday by the Washington-based Institute for Science and International Security, which Albright heads. Among the exemptions were two that allowed Iran to exceed the deal's limits on how much low-enriched uranium (LEU) it can keep in its nuclear facilities, the report said. LEU can be purified into highly enriched, weapons-grade uranium. One senior "knowledgeable" official was cited by the report as saying that if a joint oversight commission of negotiating partners had not acted to create these exemptions, some of Iran’s nuclear facilities would not have been in compliance with the deal by Jan. 16, the deadline for the beginning of the lifting of sanctions.