11:15 Reported News Briefs Av 28, 5776 , 01/09/16 Av 28, 5776 , 01/09/16 Herzog in Sha'ar Hanegev: We're all Gaza envelope today Opposition Leader Yitzhak Herzog opened the public-school year, Thursday in the Sha'ar Hanegev Council Region. Expressing solidarity in the wake of a recent rocket attack from nearby Gaza, he told students, "We are all the Gaza envelope today and we all wish [you have] quiet and security."



► ◄ Last Briefs