Former minister Gid'on Sa'ar said, Thursday, that if he comes back to politics, it will only be in the framework of the Likud party.

Referring to Chairman Naftali Bennett of the Jewish Home party during an interview on Israel Defense Forces Radio, Sa'ar said, "The personal relations between me and the education minister are good. If he joins the Likud, he'll run with me on the same list, if I return to political activity."