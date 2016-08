Iran denied on Thursday that a retired general had been killed in Syria, saying he was still in a coma after being shot in the head, according to Agence France Presse.

AFP cited a letter from his brigade, published by Iran's Mizanonline news agency, which read, "According to latest news received on the brave commander... brother Brigadier Haj Ahmad Gholami is in a coma and therefore we request all dear ones and fighters to pray for his health."