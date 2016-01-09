Police seek help in locating missing Krayot resident

Police asked the public's help, Thursday, in locating 45-year-old Eyal Tal Or, who left his home in the northern Haifa suburbs on August 17th but did not get to the hostel where he was staying.

Police describe him as 1.8 meters/5'11" tall, thin, with black balding hair. He wears reading glasses. When last seen, he was wearing a yellow shirt and faded jeans and carrying an orange and black backpack. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to phone the police switchboard (100) or call the Hadera police station at (04) 632 7444.