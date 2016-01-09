Bennett opens Tamra school year in Arabic

Education Minister Naftali Bennett opened the school year with joining Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for a ceremony at the Tamra Ha'emek school in the lower Galilee Israeli Arab city of Tamra. Bennett opened his speech by welcoming those present to the new school year and said, "Together, we will register groundbreaking achievements. May we have a year of understanding, love, hope and success. It's important for me to say to you, here, I am the minister of education for all. All the students are my children."

Continuing in Hebrew, Bennett, said, "We must equip the children with the appropriate tools for the 21st century."