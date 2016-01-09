Bennett with haredim on the subject of Shabbat work

Chairman Naftali Bennett of the Jewish Home party sharpened, Thursday, his alliance with haredi-religious parties in their opposition to government projects being carried out on the Jewish sabbath.

Interviewed by the haredi radio station Kol Barama, the education minister said he checked and found no basis for last Shabbat's construction at the Shalom station of the Israel Railways in Tel Aviv "as of the moment". He said he would work in full coordination with haredi ministers and Chairman Moshe Gafni of the Knesset Finance Committee.