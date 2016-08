09:09 Reported News Briefs Av 28, 5776 , 01/09/16 Av 28, 5776 , 01/09/16 New Bnei Akiva head takes over The new school year marks a new year for the Bnei Akiva religious youth group. Yair Shachal took over as Secretary General. He succeeds Danny Hirschberg, who finished his five-year term.



