09:04 Reported News Briefs Av 28, 5776 , 01/09/16 Av 28, 5776 , 01/09/16 Very light rain possible on Shabbat It will be clear to partly cloudy on Thursday with no significant change in temperature. Partly cloudy overnight. Friday will be clear to partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Temperatures will come back down on Shabbat under partly cloudy skies, with a chance of very light morning rain in the north and along the Mediterranean coast. Sunday will be clear to partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Thursday highs:

Jerusalem, Haifa: 28Celsius/82Fahrenheit;

Sea of Galilee, Dead Sea, Eilat: 37C/98F;

Golan Heights: 32/88; Tel Aviv: 29/84;

Be'er Sheva': 33/91



► ◄ Last Briefs