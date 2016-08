A soldier was moderately wounded, Wednesday evening, while securing the entrance of worshippers to Joseph's Tomb on the outskirts of the Samarian Palestinian Authority city of Shechem.

Local Arabs rioted as 16 buses of worshippers entered the area, throwing firebombs and rocks and rolling burning tires in the direction of the tomb. There were no other casualties. The Israel Defense Forces are investigating if the soldier was hit by Arab fire or by friendly fire.