07:10 Reported News Briefs Av 28, 5776 , 01/09/16 Av 28, 5776 , 01/09/16 Public school year opens The 5777 (2016-2017) school year opens, Thursday, for more than 2.2 million public school students. Nearly 159,000 will be starting first grade while more than 123,000 will be starting 12th grade.



