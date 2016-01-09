IsraelNationalNews.com

  Av 28, 5776 , 01/09/16

Former IDF general blasts 'occupation'

Maj. Gen. (res.) Gadi Shamni, former head of the IDF Central Command, caused a firestorm on Wednesday when he said Israel was “the world champion of occupation”.

His comments were made in a speech at the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya.



