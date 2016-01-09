Canada: Author of anti-Semitic Facebook post investigated

Police in Calgary, Canada, have launched an investigation into an anti-Semitic Facebook post that was exposed by B’nai Brith Canada last Friday, the organization said on its website.

The post in question was a graphic explicitly calling for the genocide of all Jews and was posted as a comment on the Facebook wall of a University of Lethbridge Professor Anthony Hall. It depicted a white man assaulting an Orthodox Jew, accompanied by a lengthy, violent anti-Semitic screed beside the photograph, according to the B'nai Brith statement.