The 'holy city' of Tel Aviv dons tefillin, may break records

Is Tel Aviv a holy city or not? A poll recently taken among residents claimed that it was not a holy city, but for Rabbi Eli Naiditch, the new Chabad representative living there, this was an unthinkable idea. He set out to prove that Tel Aviv is indeed a holy city and decided to do it in style, breaking a Guinness world record at the same time.

His idea was simple. Record a group of Chabad representatives wrapping tefillin with as many men as possible in one day, send the clips to Guiness and at the same time prove emphatically that Tel Aviv is indeed a holy city.