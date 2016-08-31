IsraelNationalNews.com

  Av 27, 5776 , 31/08/16

Israeli national anthem plays in A-Sisi's castle

David Guvrin took his position as Israeli Ambassador to Egypt today, in a ceremony that took place in Cairo. The ceremony was accompanied by the Egyptian military orchestra - playing the Israeli national anthem.



