David Guvrin took his position as Israeli Ambassador to Egypt today, in a ceremony that took place in Cairo. The ceremony was accompanied by the Egyptian military orchestra - playing the Israeli national anthem.
News BriefsAv 27, 5776 , 31/08/16
Israeli national anthem plays in A-Sisi's castle
