Two flights from the Ukraine are set to arrive in Israel tomorrow, carrying 155 young olim [new immigrants] in a special program for youth who are immigrating without their parents, in addition to over 30 other new immigrants.
14:09
News BriefsAv 27, 5776 , 31/08/16
Over 180 new olim set to arrive tomorrow from Ukraine
