13:56 Reported News Briefs Av 27, 5776 , 31/08/16 Av 27, 5776 , 31/08/16 New Shimshon interchange set to open tomorrow The transportation office, in conjunction with the National Transport Infrastructure Company, are set to open tomorrow the new and improved Shimshon Interchange, which will not include the traffic signal currently in place. The new interchange, it is hoped, will increase ease of access to Beit Shemesh when arriving from Tel Aviv or Jerusalem.



