Dozens of brain samples from victims of the Holocaust were found during renovations at the Max Planck Institute of Psychiatry in Munich.
Yad Vashem Holocaust museum said: "He who thought this chapter was closed was mistaken."
Jewish remains from Holocaust discovered in Germany
