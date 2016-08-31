IsraelNationalNews.com

  Av 27, 5776 , 31/08/16

Jewish remains from Holocaust discovered in Germany

Dozens of brain samples from victims of the Holocaust were found during renovations at the Max Planck Institute of Psychiatry in Munich.

Yad Vashem Holocaust museum said: "He who thought this chapter was closed was mistaken."



