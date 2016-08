08:43 Reported News Briefs Av 27, 5776 , 31/08/16 Av 27, 5776 , 31/08/16 40 percent more Arab teachers in Israeli public schools Read more



Over three years, the number of public Israeli-Arab teachers has jumped from 420 to 588 - though not everyone is applauding the achievement. ► ◄ Last Briefs