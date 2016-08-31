IsraelNationalNews.com

Young man lightly injured in Haifa car shooting

A man in his 30s was injured this morning (Wednesday) in his legs from shooting from a passing car in Haifa.

The car escaped the scene, and police opened a search on the area. The offense is, in all appearances, criminal in nature.



