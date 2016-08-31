A man in his 30s was lightly wounded Wednesday morning when a passing car shot at his legs at Hahagana Boulevard in Haifa.
The car fled the scene. Police are searching the area.
The incident seems to be criminally based, not nationalistic.
|
07:24
Reported
News BriefsAv 27, 5776 , 31/08/16
Haifa: Man wounded by passing gunfire
A man in his 30s was lightly wounded Wednesday morning when a passing car shot at his legs at Hahagana Boulevard in Haifa.
The car fled the scene. Police are searching the area.
The incident seems to be criminally based, not nationalistic.
Last Briefs