05:28 Reported News Briefs Av 27, 5776 , 31/08/16 Av 27, 5776 , 31/08/16 2 stolen Torahs valued at $30,000 returned to NJ synagogue Read more



Two Torahs valued at $30,000 that had been stolen with silver religious pieces returned to a New Jersey synagogue. ► ◄ Last Briefs