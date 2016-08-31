05:14 Reported News Briefs Av 27, 5776 , 31/08/16 Av 27, 5776 , 31/08/16 Hanegbi to Herzog: Let's join hands in Netanyahu's government Minister Tzachi Hanegbi (Likud) on Tuesday called on opposition leader Yitzhak Herzog, head of the Zionist Union party, to join Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's government. “I hope we join forces in the fourth Netanyahu government, "Hanegbi, who spoke at the Israel Bar Association conference, said, adding, “And if not in the fourth, then in the fifth and in the sixth Netanyahu government, and despite the smile on your faces I'm being serious. I think it's time to see the rivalry between the parties in a new light.” Read more



