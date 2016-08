Culture Minister Miri Regev (Likud) on Tuesday evening participated in the celebrations of the 40th anniversary of Jewish communities in Samaria, which took place in Kedumim.

"When we meet here in 10 years, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the settlement enterprise in Samaria, we will discover two things: One, there will not be a Palestinian state here. Two, there will be at least a million Jews in Judea and Samaria."