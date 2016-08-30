A 45-year-old pedestrian was injured after being hit by a train in Kfar Shmaryahu on Tuesday evening.
She was taken by Magen David Adom paramedics for treatment at the hospital, where she was listed in serious condition.
News BriefsAv 26, 5776 , 30/08/16
Pedestrian injured by train in Kfar Shmaryahu
