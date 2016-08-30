IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
23:43
Reported

News Briefs

  Av 26, 5776 , 30/08/16

Pedestrian injured by train in Kfar Shmaryahu

A 45-year-old pedestrian was injured after being hit by a train in Kfar Shmaryahu on Tuesday evening.

She was taken by Magen David Adom paramedics for treatment at the hospital, where she was listed in serious condition.



Last Briefs