Remove Hezbollah from southern Lebanon

Responding to the Security Council's renewal of the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, Ambassador Danny Danon called, Tuesday, for the removal of Hezbollah terrorists from southern Lebanon.

Danon said “Hezbollah continues to arm itself and build terror infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, turning the local villages into terror strongholds. Public facilities, such as hospitals, schools and mosques were converted into terror outposts and weapon storage facilities. A decade after the Second Lebanon War, it’s time to expel Hezbollah forces out of Southern Lebanon, and implement resolution 1701 to its full extent”