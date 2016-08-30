No conviction for minor who spat at MK Tibi

The Tel Aviv Juvenile Magistrates Court announced, this week, that it sentenced a minor to 60 hours of public service but did not record a conviction for spitting at hostile Arab member of Knesset Ahmed Tibi.

The incident occurred in 2012 during an elections conference at Bar-Ilan University. Tibi did not file a complaint, one of the factors in the prosecution's recommendation to close the file. While the girl was charged with attempted assault, the parole board gave a positive report, clearing the way for the offense not to show as a conviction.