21:20 Reported News Briefs Av 26, 5776 , 30/08/16 Av 26, 5776 , 30/08/16 Jewish Home MK to Yesha: Stop fawning over PM



Chairman Nissan Slomiansky of the Knesset Constitution, Justice and Law Committee told Arutz Sheva, Tuesday, Prime Minister Binyamin "Netanyahu doesn't care about Judea, Samaria, or fallen soldiers - until you vote against him."