IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
21:09
Reported

News Briefs

  Av 26, 5776 , 30/08/16

IS spokesman killed in Aleppo

Sheikh Abu Muhammad Al-Adnani, spokesman for the Islamic State terror movement was killed, Tuesday evening, during fighting in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, according to a military source who talked to the IS-linked Al Amaq news agency.

Read more



Last Briefs