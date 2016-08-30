21:09 Reported News Briefs Av 26, 5776 , 30/08/16 Av 26, 5776 , 30/08/16 IS spokesman killed in Aleppo Sheikh Abu Muhammad Al-Adnani, spokesman for the Islamic State terror movement was killed, Tuesday evening, during fighting in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, according to a military source who talked to the IS-linked Al Amaq news agency. Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs