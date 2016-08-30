Sheikh Abu Muhammad Al-Adnani, spokesman for the Islamic State terror movement was killed, Tuesday evening, during fighting in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, according to a military source who talked to the IS-linked Al Amaq news agency.
News BriefsAv 26, 5776 , 30/08/16
IS spokesman killed in Aleppo
