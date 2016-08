20:41 Reported News Briefs Av 26, 5776 , 30/08/16 Av 26, 5776 , 30/08/16 Druze town first in graduation rates, haredi town last Read more



Beit Jann leads the nation with a 99% graduation rate, while the haredi-religious city of Modiin Illit comes in last with just 7%. ► ◄ Last Briefs