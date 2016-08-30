Military Advocate General: We have to prosecute crimes

Military Advocate General Sharon Afek addressed the controversy surrounding the manslaughter trial of Elor Azaria during a Tuesday-evening address to the Israel Bar Association. The brigadier general said when an apparently serious crime is committed, it is the military's responsibility and duty to investigate and prosecute, even when it prompts public debate, tempers flare and if the decisions are unpopular.

Afek recalled past cases which prompted debate but ultimately shaped the face of Israeli justice and society in a positive way and cemented their power. He said the rule of law is what makes the Israel Defense Forces the moral army it is.