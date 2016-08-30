IsraelNationalNews.com

Report: Police probing corruption at Tourism Ministry

The police are investigating allegations of corruption at the Ministry of Tourism, according to a Tuesday-evening report by Channel 10 Television.

The investigation is focusing on senior officials at the ministry.



