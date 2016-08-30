US: Truce between Turkey and Syrian Kurds

Turkish and Kurdish forces in northern Syria have reached a "loose agreement" to stop fighting each other, according to a United States defense official who talked to Agence France Presse on Tuesday.

Using an acronym for the Islamic State group, Central Command spokesman John Thomas said, "In the last several hours, we have received assurance that all parties involved are going to stop shooting at each other and focus on the ISIL threat." Colonel Thomas added, "It's a loose agreement for at least the next couple of days and we are hoping that will solidify."