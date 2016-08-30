Police Chief: We have neglected the Arab sector

Police Commissioner Ronnie Alshich said, Tuesday, that there is a long road to haul regarding law enforcement in the Arab sector, despite recently-announced increases in staffing. Speaking to a bar-association conference, Alshich said the lack of policing is responsible for problems in Israeli Arab towns as well as predominantly-Arab eastern Jerusalem.

Alshich said the police are working to improve relations with the Ethiopian community and that progress has been made in the fight against corruption.