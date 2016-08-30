211 new immigrants arrive from Ukraine

With the increase of hostilities on the Russian-Ukrainian border in recent weeks, 211 new olim (immigrants) from Ukraine landed Tuesday morning at Ben Gurion International Airport, most of them from the embattled regions in the eastern part of the country.

The immigrants arrived on a flight sponsored by the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ), the IFCJ's 19th flight since the hostilities broke out between the two countries. They will join roughly 4,000 olim from Ukraine who have already made Aliyah with the IFCJ, beginning in December 2014.