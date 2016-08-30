19:03 Reported News Briefs Av 26, 5776 , 30/08/16 Av 26, 5776 , 30/08/16 Tel Aviv stocks snap losing streak Tuesday trading at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange closed with modest gains on most of the featured indices. The TA Composite Index rose .32 percent. The index of leading dividend payers declined .18 percent.



► ◄ Last Briefs