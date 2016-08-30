Tuesday trading at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange closed with modest gains on most of the featured indices. The TA Composite Index rose .32 percent.
The index of leading dividend payers declined .18 percent.
Tel Aviv stocks snap losing streak
