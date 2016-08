17:47 Reported News Briefs Av 26, 5776 , 30/08/16 Av 26, 5776 , 30/08/16 Entry to first subsidized mortgage drawing ends tonight Registration closes at midnight, Tuesday evening for the Aleph (A) series in the Mechir lemishtaken (mortgage price) drawing. About 60,000 eligible prospective homebuyers have registered. The Housing Ministry says all those who have started the eligibility application will be eligible for the drawing. Registration for the Bet (B) series drawing starts on Sunday morning at 8:00.



