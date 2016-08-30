UN organization protests demolition of terrorist's home

A United Nations organization that coordinates humanitarian aid in the Palestinian Authority protested, Tuesday, the destruction of the home of one of the members of the terror cell that carried out the murder of Rabbi Michael Mark, according to Channel 2 Television.

Shortly after the demolition, the organization used its Twitter social media account to refer to the operation as a "punitive destruction in Dura". As it has in the past, the organization also posted what it called a "demolition alert".