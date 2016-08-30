Herzog: Ben-Eliezer was sensitive to weak and needy

Opposition Leader Yitzhak Herzog eulogized former minister Binyamin (Fouad) Ben-Eliezer, Monday, as someone with genuine sensitivity to the weak and needy. Speaking at Ben-Eliezer's funeral, he said that sensitivity "found expression in your big contribution to the fact that many Israeli citizens have a roof over their head and welfare."

Referring to Ben-Eliezer's recent poor health and legal problems, the Labor party leader added, "You gave special attention to minorities in our country and you behaved toward them all your life according to the commandment, 'Remember that you were a stranger in a foreign land," and they gave you back that respect and love. And therefore say that I doubt there is another public figure who was the object of the prayers of members of all religions in the Holy Land, every man and woman to his and her god, for the sake of your health and innocence."