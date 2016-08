Yariv Ben-Eliezer, the son of former minister Binyamin Ben-Eliezer, eulogized his father, Monday, by saying, "Even in the most difficult circumstances, you knew how to laugh and joke about everything. You were a courageous soldier."

The younger Ben-Eliezer told the thousands in attendance at his father's funeral, "So many people have told me 'this father is not just yours.' You always missed the beautiful and good land of Israel."