Ben-Eliezer was a fearless fighter who built bridges

Elder statesman Shim'on Peres eulogized former minister Binyamin (Fuad) Ben-Eliezer, Monday, as "a fearless fighter against terror". Speaking before thousands at Ben-Eliezer's funeral in Holon, the former prime minister continued, "Yet you knew how to stretch out your hand to bring people together, to find allies among our neighbors, to reduce flames between rivals and build bridges."

Peres added, "As coordinator of [government] activities in the territories, you proved that we are not a people who desires war but pursues peace. You eased [restrictions on the [Arab] population of the territories. You created coexistence."