Av 26, 5776 , 30/08/16
Beilin's son 'The timing was not right in my opinion'
Gil Beilin, the son of former minister Yossi Beilin, has criticized his father's reaction to the passing of former minister Binyamin Ben-Eliezer. The younger Beilin told Israel Defense Forces Radio, "It was hard to hear my father's words."



