Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are tied in the state of Ohio, while Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee, leads her GOP rival in Michigan and Pennsylvania, new polls released on Monday find.

Three Emerson College polls found that Clinton and Trump each have 43 percent support in Ohio, while she leads him by 5 points in Michigan, 45 percent to 40 percent, and by 3 points in Pennsylvania, 46 to 43 percent, according to The Hill.