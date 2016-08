Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon on Monday night sharply criticized the remarks by the UN's Middle East Envoy Nickolay Mladenov, who earlier blasted “Israeli settlement expansion” while speaking before the UN Security Council.

“Complete disconnection from the facts on the ground,” Danon said, adding, "Israel will continue to build in its eternal capital of Jerusalem, just as the nations of the world will continue to build in their capitals without asking the permission of the United Nations.”