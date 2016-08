U.S. President Barack Obama will meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday in China on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit, with Syria high on the agenda, top aide Ben Rhodes announced Monday, according to AFP.

"They will be discussing the counter-ISIL campaign and the fact that we need to stay united," Ben Rhodes, the deputy U.S. national security advisor, told reporters, using another acronym for the Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist group.