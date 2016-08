02:15 Reported News Briefs Av 26, 5776 , 30/08/16 Av 26, 5776 , 30/08/16 New Arab city in Israel refuses to take in UNRWA refugees The new Arab city of Rawabi being built in Samaria (Shomron) with Israeli approval refuses to allow "Palestinian refugees" from UNRWA camps to relocate to the city. This, despite past statements to the contrary, and the general impression that the need for a new Arab city was partly because of the suffering of said refugees, especially those still living in refugee camps. So reports investigative journalist David Bedein of Israel Resource News Agency. Read more



