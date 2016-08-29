Rabbi Zalman Baruch Melamed welcomes Liberman stance on deal with Hamas

Rabbi Zalman Baruch Melamed, one of the leading religious Zionist rabbis, on Monday evening welcomed Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman’s vehement opposition to a deal with Hamas for the release of the bodies of soldiers Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin.

"We should praise rather than condemn Liberman for his clear and correct position against deals with the Hamas terror organization," said the rabbi, adding, "I am sure that the Minister of Defense, like all Israeli citizens, makes every effort to bring back the bodies of the soldiers, but not in the way of deals similar to the Shalit deal – for which Jews with their lives."