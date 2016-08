22:52 Reported News Briefs Av 25, 5776 , 29/08/16 Av 25, 5776 , 29/08/16 Gene Wilder passes away at 83 Actor Gene Wilder died, Monday, at the age of 83 of complications from Alzheimer's disease. Born Jerome Silberman, Wilder was raised Jewish, but described himself as a "Jewish-Buddhist-Atheist" in Abigail Pogrebin's 2005 book Stars of David: Prominent Jews talk about being Jewish. Full Story



